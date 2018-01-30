Belarus aims to promote EAEU-EU dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Belarus aims to promote the dialogue and rapprochement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union, Belarusian Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov noted as he met with Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn on 30 January, BelTA reports.

"The movement towards forming a single economic space from Vladivostok to Lisbon is in the interests of both integration associations, their citizens, and third countries," Andrei Kobyakov said. He stressed the increasing role of Belarus in the Eastern Partnership.

In this regard, the conclusion of a timely framework agreement between Belarus and the EU is especially important.

"We see that we have a lot of topics of mutual interest. We are ready for an absolutely open discussion of these matters," the Belarusian PM highlighted.

Johannes Hahn, in turn, offered to focus on economic matters, taking into account the meeting with Andrei Kobyakov in Luxembourg in October 2017 and the recent Belarusian-European Economic Forum. "In my opinion, we can make much headway in this field. Reaching agreements on partnership priorities is at the center of our attention. We are to ‘cover' the last meters, not even kilometers towards our common goal," Johannes Hahn underlined.