Belarus' Alexei Gross wins Vitebsk 2016 song contest

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Alexei Gross, Belarus' entry for the international contest of young pop singers Vitebsk 2016, scored the highest number of points winning a narrow victory, BelTA has learned.

On 16 July, the first competition day, the contestants were to perform a Slavonic hit. Alexei Gross was thirteenth to take to the stage with Pyotr Yelfimov's song I Want. The Belarusian singer received ten points from each jury member. The total of 80 points put him in the lead.



On 17 July, the Summer Amphitheater hosted the second competition event. The contestants were to sing a festival hit, and Alexei Gross performed Bon Jovi's It's My Life scoring 77 points. The total of 157 points put the victory into his hands.

On the second competition day, the jury also awarded high scores to Adam from Kazakhstan, Eleonora Vecchio from Italy, Andrea Gvelesiani from Georgia, and Anna Odobescu from Moldova.



The winners of the international contest of pop singers Vitebsk 2016 will be honored at the closing ceremony of the 25th International Arts Festival Slavonic Bazaar in Vitebsk. It is during the ceremony that it will be announced whether Alexei Gross has won the grand prix of the contest and the special prize Lira, or just the first prize, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.