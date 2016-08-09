Belarus Ambassador presents credentials to Afghanistan President

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Oleg Ivanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Tajikistan and concurrently to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan presented his credentials to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the ceremony the parties discussed the results of top- and high-level meetings which took place in 2015-2016. An agreement was reached to continue inter-parliamentary cooperation. The parties reaffirmed the importance of the opening of the office of the Belarus-Afghanistan company in Kabul in the autumn of 2016.



The same day, the Belarusian Ambassador met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani to discuss topical issues on the bilateral agenda, improvement of the legal framework of bilateral relations in various fields, establishment of the Belarusian-Afghan intergovernmental commission for trade and economic cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.