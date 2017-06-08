Belarus' Ambassador unveils details of Belarus' exposition at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Ambassador to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov told the media about the preparation of the Belarusian pavilion at the international exhibition EXPO 2017 in Astana, BelTA has learned.

According to the diplomat, the Belarusian national pavilion makes part of the entire architectural complex. A number of pavilions of other countries are located nearby. "The area of the pavilion is over 400 square meters. The pavilion provides information about Belarus' achievements we can be take pride in today. Belarus is well-known for its IT sector, mechanical engineering technologies, scientific achievements that allowed to make a great headway in the area of bio energy and other alternative forms of energy, and also achievements in the space industry. We are already a nuclear power state and partnership in the area is of great significance for our future," Anatoly Nichkasov said.



A model of the Belarusian electric bus will be on display near the pavilion. "It is the transport of the future," noted Anatoly Nichkasov.



According to the Ambassador, the Belarusian exposition is mainly a presentation of high-tech solutions. "It is also a demonstration of our landmarks in the form of projections across the pavilion and in the open air where our creative companies will perform," the diplomat said.

Anatoly Nichkasov noted that many countries take the demonstration of their potential very seriously.



The official opening of the Belarusian pavilion is scheduled for 10 June.



The Astana EXPO 2017 will be taking place in Kazakhstan from 10 June to 10 September. It is expected that the event will be attended by 2.5-5 million people from the CIS and non-CIS countries. Among the participants of the forum will be 112 countries, eight international organizations and more than 70 state and private companies.



EXPO 2017 will be held under the motto Future Energy and will highlight one of the most important themes today - alternative energy resources. The exhibition will demonstrate ideas and solutions for renewable energy resources, the green economy initiative in the form of buildings that generate energy, smart houses, electric cars, vehicles running on bio fuel and many more, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .