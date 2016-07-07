Belarus, Azerbaijan to sign agreement on cooperation in youth affairs

MINSK. KAZINFORM - An agreement on cooperation in youth affairs will be signed during the Days of Youth of the Republic of Belarus in Azerbaijan on 8 July, BelTA learned from spokeswoman for the Belarusian Education Ministry Yulia Borodun.

According to her, the documents will provide for various activities in the field of youth policy in the two countries. In addition, the program of the Days of Youth includes the roundtables on the state youth policy, with the participation of leaders of youth organizations. The Belarusian delegation comprises representatives of the Education Ministry, winners and prize-winners of international competitions and arts festivals of the institutions of higher education. The delegation is lead by Natalia Pshenichnaya, the head of the youth affairs department of the Education Ministry.



In Baku the Belarusian delegation visited the Alley of Honor and laid flowers to the grave of Azerbaijan national leader Heydar Aliyev. The Ministry of Youth and Sports hosted a meeting between the Belarusian delegation members and senior officials of the ministry. Today the Belarusian delegation went to Shamkir, the youth capital 2016. On 8 July leaders of the children's and youth public organizations of Belarus and Azerbaijan will gather for a meeting in Shamkir to discuss the development prospects of Belarusian- Azerbaijan cooperation in youth affairs.



On 9 July members of the Belarusian delegation will go to Baku where they will visit the Youth Fund under the President of the Azerbaijan Republic to get familiar with the system of support for youth organizations, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.