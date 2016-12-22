Belarus calls for harmonizing EEU laws to enable free merchandise flow

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The harmonization of legislation inside the Eurasian Economic Union should be directed towards the freedom of goods movement. Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich made the statement during the session of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament on 21 December, BelTA has learned.

Mikhail Myasnikovich described the harmonization of legislation in the Union State of Belarus and Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union as an important area of legislative efforts. "The work should be directed towards the removal of artificial barriers in order to encourage business activity, enable free movement of goods, services, capital, and workforce," Mikhail Myasnikovich was convinced.

The Belarusian parliament should more effectively influence the pace of integration. The parliament should facilitate the full-fledged operation of interstate associations bearing in mind specific guidelines set by the Belarus president, stressed Mikhail Myasnikovich, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.