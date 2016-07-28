Belarus calls for more active development of Eurasian transport corridors

MINSK. KAZINFORM - More effort should be made to develop the international transport corridors in Eurasia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Tajikistan Oleg Ivanov said in his speech at a conference on the role of transport and transit corridors in ensuring sustainable development, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Oleg Ivanov also emphasized Belarus' role as an important transport hub and stressed the country's active participation in the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative," the press service said.

The conference was organized by the UN Office in Tajikistan and the government of this country, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.



Source: BelTA