Belarus calls for revision of CIS legal framework

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is in favor of a major revision of the legal framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei said at a session of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council on 12 January, BelTA has learned.

The minister stressed that revision of the legal framework of the CIS is high on the agenda. He pointed out that an infinite number of documents have been signed over the quarter of a century since the establishment of the CIS. "Many of them are no longer in use, still they can pose legal obstacles to the implementation of new decisions in the future," Vladimir Makei added.



Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are CIS member states.