Belarus' candidate for CSTO SG office approved by Tajikistan, Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon met with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas on 14 December. Emomali Rahmon said he was ready to support Stanislav Zas as a candidate for the office of the Collective Security Treaty Organization secretary general, BelTA has learned.

Emomali Rahmon and Stanislav Zas discussed bilateral and multilateral interaction in the sphere of military cooperation, military technology cooperation, efforts to secure peace and stability in the region. The importance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization's role was noted in coordinating the common effort in the fight against international terrorism and extremism, illegal trade in narcotics and weapons, organized and transboundary crime. Emomali Rahmon and Stanislav Zas expressed interest in stepping up cooperation in the fight against negative phenomena of the modern world within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Emomali Rahmon and Stanislav Zas expressed confidence that it is necessary to implement agreements reached within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in order to beef up regional security and stability. The decision to provide technical aid to Tajikistan for the sake of enhancing the state border with Afghanistan was mentioned as one of the agreements.

The day before, Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev also expressed his support for Stanislav Zas as a candidate for the CSTO secretary general office. In particular, Nursultan Nazarbayev said: "You are a military man and have the relevant education. You've worked in the general staff, the Security Council of the Republic of Belarus. You are familiar with the CSTO work. You've participated in various meetings and conferences. We will support you.".