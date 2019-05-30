Belarus CEC chief to monitor Kazakhstan presidential election

MINSK. KAZINFORM Representatives of the Central Election Commission of Belarus (CEC) will monitor the early presidential election in Kazakhstan that will take place on 9 June, CEC Chairperson Lidia Yermoshina told reporters on 29 May, BelTA has learned.

Lidia Yermoshina noted that the CEC team will include Irina Tselikovets and her. The CEC representatives will leave for Kazakhstan on 7 June. On the following day they will visit polling stations and assess their readiness. They will also meet with senior officials of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.



Lidia Yermoshina will monitor the election as member of the CIS observation mission and as an expert invited by the CEC of Kazakhstan, BelTA reports.