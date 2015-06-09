Belarus CEC suggests holding presidential election on 11 October

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission (CEC) suggests holding the presidential elections in Belarus on 11 October, CEC Chairperson Lidia Yermoshina told reporters, BelTA has learned.

According to Lidia Yermoshina, this date is justified. "We will not have to convene an extraordinary session of Parliament. The Parliament can announce the start of the election campaign before it closes for its annual summer recess," she said. The CEC will recommend the date of 30 June to the Parliament. Lidia Yermoshina believes that this day will herald the beginning of the election campaign.

In addition, in the event of a second round the timeframe set out in the Constitution for electing the head of state will not be violated. "If elections are held on the last possible day (15 November 2015 - note by BelTA), we will be reproached that the elections are scheduled and carried out a bit late," Lidia Yermoshina explained.

With regard to international election observation, the CEC head noted that foreign experts, including those from the OSCE, CIS, and Council of Europe will be invited after the date of the elections is announced. Observers will be able to freely carry out their monitoring missions throughout the entire campaign period.