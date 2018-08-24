Belarus chairs Geneva session on security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarus chaired a session in Geneva to consider issues related to further combating of threats to security, BelTA learned from Belarus' permanent representation in the UN and other international organizations in Geneva.

The UN 5th Conference on Disarmament subsidiary body under the chairmanship of Belarus' Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva Yuri Ambrazevich completed its work on 23 August. The diplomats focused on the risks of the sci-tech progress for international security, cyber security and the use of artificial intelligence, prevention of the acquisition of weapons of mass destruction by terrorist groups, and also transparency and universal over-all disarmament.

The Belarusian delegation together with the UN secretariat organized an in-depth consideration of these issues during the Conference with the participation of representatives of the expert community. The results of the meetings will contribute to further discussion of new challenges and threats at future sessions of the UN Conference on Disarmament.

Belarus' chairmanship in the subsidiary body of the 5th Conference on Disarmament is the continuation of the country's consistent efforts aimed at assessing the potential risks of scientific and technological developments and, as a result, preventing the emergence of new types of weapons of mass destruction.