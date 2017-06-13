Belarus described crucial factor of ensuring stability in Eurasian space

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus has always been a crucial factor of ensuring stability in the Eurasian space, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov said at the meeting of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko with heads of defense bodies of the CSTO member states in Minsk on 13 June, BelTA has learned.

The secretary general thanked Belarus for its contribution to the enhancement of collective security. "Since the signing of the collective security treaty and its further transformation into an organization, your country has always been a crucial factor of ensuring stability in the Eurasian space," he remarked.



"It is very easy to work with Belarus at all platforms, all issues are solved. We are very grateful to you for it," Yuri Khachaturov continued.



In his words, the CSTO has already determined a number of pending tasks. They are connected with the priorities of Belarus in the period of its presidency in the organization, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .