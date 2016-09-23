Belarus draws Romania for 2017 Davis Cup opener

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus will face Romania in the first round of the Euro/Africa Group 1 of the 2017 Davis Cup by BNP Paribas in February, BelTA has learned.

London played host to a draw ceremony for the 2017 Davis Cup by BNP Paribas held by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Following a 4-1 win over Denmark, Belarus will play in the Euro/Africa Group 1 next season.



The tie will take place in Minsk on 3-5 February 2017. Romania is ranked 32nd in the ITF Davis Cup Nations Ranking. If Belarus wins, it will take on Austria in the second round on 7-9 April.



Belarus has been playing in the Davis Cup since 1994. Its best ever result was the appearance in the World Group semifinal in 2004 when the team lost to the United States, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.