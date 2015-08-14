Belarus Election 2015. Three potential presidential candidates pass 100,000 signature mark

MINSK. KAZINFORM The signature collection campaign to nominate candidates for the 2015 presidential election is in full swing in Belarus despite the heat wave. BelTA journalists took a glimpse into the current numbers of signatures the prospective candidates and their initiative groups have collected so far.

Among the leaders is Alexander Lukashenko's initiative group. According to head of his initiative group Mikhail Orda, over 900,000 signatures have been collected so far. "We expect to pass a one-million mark by the end of the week," he added.

According to Oleg Nesterkov, head of Viktor Tereshchenko's initiative group, as of 11 August a total of 128,000 signatures were given to support Viktor Tereshchenko's candidacy. "We continue collecting signatures," Oleg Nesterkov added. Also doing well is Sergei Gaidukevich's initiative group that has so far collected nearly 120,000 signatures in support of his candidacy. Sergei Gaidukevich's initiative group plans to submit the documents to territorial election commissions on 17-18 August once all signature sheets are verified. "We will copy all the signature sheets so that mass media could get familiar with them if needed," said representatives of Sergei Gaidukevich's initiative group. Tatiana Korotkevich's initiative group has not specified the number of signatures collected so far but said that they expect to have their 100,000th signature on Friday, 14 August. Leader of the Belarusian Patriotic Party Nikolai Ulakhovich had 79,000 signatures in his support as of 10 August. Head of his initiative group Mikhail Obrazov is sure that there are more to come and Nikolai Ulakhovich will collect the necessary amount of signatures. "The signature collection campaign stays on schedule," he said. The only thing that hampers the process is hot weather. Perhaps, it was the reason why the initiative group chose door-to-door canvassing and direct communication with potential voters. Sergei Kalyakin's initiative group said that over 62,000 signatures had been gathered by 10 August. "Because of the heat, it became more difficult to collect signatures. There are fewer people on the streets, our activists get tired fast. We cannot ask them stand under the scorching sun for the whole day. People leave their apartments and go out of town," the leader of the initiative group Valery Ukhnalev explained. However, he noted that members of the group are optimistic about the results. Viktor Korniyenko, the head of the initiative group nominating the leader of the United Civic Party of Belarus Anatoly Lebedko , said they collected 50,000 signatures so far. He was cautious when speaking about the chances of gathering the same number of ‘autographs' by 21 August. The initiative groups still have slightly more than a week before they stop working. "I think it is unlikely that we will manage to get the necessary number," Viktor Korniyenko said. However, he noted that the main goal of this year's election campaign is to convey to the people that there is an alternative state development program, rather than to nominate Anatoly Lebedko for the presidency. "We have achieved a lot in this respect," the leader of the initiative group pointed out. Zhanna Romanovskaya has not announced the number of the signatures gathered so far. However, she continues organizing pickets and canvassing for signatures. In her words, people often share their ideas and problems with her during the signature-gathering process. Users of social networks also frequently write to her. "I want to become president to help people. I would hardly manage to do this holding a less powerful position," Zhanna Romanovskaya believes. Although the heat hinders the work of signature gatherers, the electoral process does not slow down.

All in all, eight initiative groups were allowed by the Central Election Commission of Belarus to collect signatures. These are the groups proposing Alexander Lukashenko, Sergei Kalyakin, Sergei Gaidukevich, Viktor Tereshchenko, Nikolai Ulakhovich, Zhanna Romanovskaya, Tatyana Korotkevich, and Anatoly Lebedko as candidates for presidency. To get their candidates registered, the groups need to gather not less than 100,000 signatures. A Belarusian citizen can put his signature for several nominees, but not more than once for each.

The signature collection campaign for the candidates for the office of President of the Republic will last through 21 August Kazinform refers to BELTA.