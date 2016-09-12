Belarus elections held openly — SCO General Secretary

MINSK. KAZINFORM Parliamentary elections in Belarus were held in an open manner and in accordance with national law, the head of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) observer mission, SCO General Secretary Rashid Alimov said, TASS reported.

"All the activities during the election campaign were carried out quite openly and in strict accordance with national legislation", Alimov pointed out. As he said, "all candidates were provided with equal opportunities".

"The main conclusion is that the elections to the House of Representatives were held in an open, free and legitimate manner", the official added. He also said that the elections were conducted in accordance with "the country’s electoral legislation and the international obligations accepted by Belarus".

"We did not record any violations of the legislation", SCO General Secretary noted.

The mission comprises 10 observers from SCO member states. The organization’s mission had monitored the elections in Belarus for the first time. Mission members came to Belarus on September 7, and visited Minsk, Brest and other parts of the country.





