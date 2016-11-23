Belarus emphasizes importance of establishing ties between SCO, EEU, CSTO

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus' Permanent Representative to the United Nations Andrei Dapkiunas emphasized the importance of establishing closer ties between the SCO and the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization at a special event to discuss the cooperation between the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“In the spirit of Belarus President's ‘integration of integrations' concept, the Belarus' Permanent Representative stressed the importance of the SCO's networking with other important organizations in Eurasia, including the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization,” the ministry said.

Andrei Dapkiunas also emphasized the significance of partnership between the UN and regional organizations in economic integration and security. Belarus, as an observer in the SCO, is interested in developing relations with the organization in various areas, including sustainable development, security, humanitarian and cultural cooperation.