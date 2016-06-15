Belarus, Eurasian Economic Union encouraged to step up cooperation with Afghanistan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and the Eurasian Economic Union should step up cooperation with Afghanistan. Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Anatoly Rusetsky made the statement as he met with First Deputy Speaker of the House of Elders of the National Assembly of Afghanistan Farhad Sakhi on 15 June, BelTA has learned.

In particular, Anatoly Rusetsky noted that since the time of the Soviet Union Belarus has managed to preserve and multiply its economic potential. The MP also pointed out that Belarus is a full-value member of the Eurasian Economic Union. In view of the fact he suggested considering the possibility of more vigorous advancement of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and Afghanistan. "Afghanistan represents a large market. We are interested in working on this market and in working in the neighboring countries," said Anatoly Rusetsky.



Belarus also has something to offer to Afghanistan within the framework of bilateral relations. For instance, apart from trade and economic relations it is possible to advance ties in the sphere of culture and education. Apart from that, Anatoly Rusetsky noted that Belarus has rather broad capabilities in various branches of the production sector ranging from microelectronics to mechanical engineering.



In turn, Farhad Sakhi thanked the Belarusian side of the warm welcome in the course of the Afghan delegation's visit. Farhad Sakhi said he believes that the parliaments of Belarus and Afghanistan could work on legislation to counteract terrorism, which is one of the top problems for modern Afghanistan, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.