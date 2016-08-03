  • kz
    Belarus' expanded participation in UN peacekeeping activity discussed in Minsk

    13:05, 03 August 2016
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' possible expanded participation in the UN peacekeeping activity was discussed at the Defense Ministry of Belarus on 2 August, BelTA learnt from the ministry's press service.

    Attending the meeting was Head of the International Military Cooperation Department - Belarus Defense Minister's Aide for International Military Cooperation Major General Oleg Voinov, Charge d'Affairs at Italy's Embassy in Belarus Paolo Tonini and Defense Affairs Attache with the Italian embassy in Russia Brigadier General Massimo Fogari. 

    "The parties discussed the state and prospects for bilateral military cooperation development, and also possible expansion of Belarus' participation in the UN peacekeeping activity," the press service said.

    The Italian representatives awarded the Commemorative Cross for the Peace Missions in Lebanon to Colonel of the Army Medical Service Vyacheslav Podolsky who took part in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon Mission, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Belarus UN Events Kazinform's Timeline News
