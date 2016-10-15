Belarus expected to worthily preside over CSTO

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Belarus will worthily perform its functions in the course of its presidency over the Collective Security Treaty Organization, BelTA learned from Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of Russia, in Yerevan, Armenia on 14 October.

According to the source, Belarus' presidency promises to be full of content. "In this case we are absolutely sure that our Belarusian partners will worthily perform these functions," said the official.



Dmitry Peskov underlined that Belarus is a very important and responsible member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. He stated that the situation around the organization's responsibility area is not calm and at times the organization has to face very aggressive and potentially unpredictable actions in various areas.