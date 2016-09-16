Belarus expects much from Russia's CIS presidency in 2017 President

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Belarus expects a lot from Russia's presidency in the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2017. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko made the statement in his speech during the session of the CIS Heads of State Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 16 September, BelTA has learned.

“Sincerely speaking, we expect a lot from this presidency. I think that at last Russia will make definite and loud statements and will give answers to the questions the CIS faces today,” said Alexander Lukashenko.

The Belarusian leader noted that Russia is the leading nation in the Commonwealth of Independent States. During the organization's inception Russia acted as the decisive factor that unites many countries. “We expect a lot from this presidency. At least I think Belarus will agree with me,” stressed Alexander Lukashenko.