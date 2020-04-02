Belarus expects to get 2m tonnes of Russian oil at $4 per barrel in April

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus expects to receive two million tonnes of Russian oil at about $4 per barrel, Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas told reporters on 2 April, BelTA has learned.

«I think today Belneftekhim will conclude talks with Russian companies on oil supplies for April. We expect to receive two million tonnes,» the premier noted.

Sergei Rumas underlined that the oil will be supplied without premiums. «The government sticks to the unwavering and consistent position of the head of state, which is to purchase Russian oil without premiums. As a result we agreed on the oil price for April - we will pay about $4 per barrel for the Russian oil,» the premier said.