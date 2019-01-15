Belarus' first cryptocurrency exchange goes online

MINSK. KAZINFORM The company Currency.com has launched Belarus' first regulated full-featured trade platform for tokenized exchange assets. The project allows trading in and investing in conventional financial instruments using cryptocurrencies, the company's representatives told BelTA.



Currency.com received the first Hi-Tech Park license to offer professional cryptocurrency market services. The license was issued in line with the Digital Economy Development Ordinance.



The Currency.com platform will issue over 10,000 tokenized assets. Every token matches the base market value of conventional financial instruments (securities, indexes, raw materials). Users will be able to buy these tokens using cryptocurrencies (bitcoin or ethereum) or fiat currencies. Capital.com, an investment company regulated by FCA and CySEC, is the technological partner for Currency.com.



Users can join the waiting list of the online platform Currency.com by going to https://currency.com/. New clients will be registered using special invite codes. A mobile app for iOS and Android operating systems will become available from Apple store and Google Play in February.



According to Currency.com CEO Ivan Gowan, this revolutionary blockchain project has given cryptoinvestors an alternative for diversifying their portfolio through investing in conventional assets without having to exchange cryptocurrencies for fiat money. "Currency.com offers and guarantees to its users protection from potential risks and frauds in addition to fully transparent transactions and the observance of all standards set by the Belarusian legislation on cryptocurrencies," he added.



The project was financed by Larnabel Ventures and VP Capital. The Larnabel Ventures founder Said Gutseriev noted that Currency.com uses innovative technologies to offer access to conventional stock markets to cryptoinvestors. "Thanks to the forward-thinking Digital Economy Development Ordinance Belarus is becoming one of the most promising countries with regard to blockchain technologies and a world leader in developing special legislation catering to cryptoindustry," he stressed, BelTA reports.