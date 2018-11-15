Belarus fully supports free trade agreement between Egypt, EAEU - Myasnikovich

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus fully supports the idea to draft a free trade agreement between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich said as he met with the Egyptian delegation headed by Speaker of the House of Representatives Dr. Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed, BelTA has learned.

Belarus, according to Mikhail Myasnikovich, fully supports this agreement. "We think that the Belarusian-Egyptian relations will have good prospects if there is progress on the preparation of the FTA with the EAEU," he said.



During the talks, Mikhail Myasnikovich urged to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation, especially at the level of friendship groups, and to develop regional contacts. The speaker suggested bolstering ties in science and education and adopting some additional measures by the parliaments for this purpose.



According to Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed, Egypt seeks to promote trade and economic cooperation with Belarus. Egypt is also interested in expanding inter-parliamentary and humanitarian contacts. Ali Abdel-Aal Sayed is confident that contacts will gain momentum as the National Assembly of Belarus and the House of Representatives of Egypt have signed a cooperation agreement.



As BelTA reported earlier, the first round of talks on the FTA between the Eurasian Economic Union and Egypt can be launched before the end of 2018.