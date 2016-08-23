Belarus, Georgia working on reaching $200m in mutual trade Economy

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Georgia have been successfully working on reaching $200 million in mutual trade, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Belarus David Kotaria told a press conference on 22 August, BelTA has learned.

The diplomat noted that concrete tasks on increasing bilateral trade were outlined after the recent visit of Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to Belarus. There are plans to reach $200 million in mutual trade. "Active steps have been taken to achieve the goal. In 2016 there is confidence that these figures are attainable. Concrete results have already been produced," David Kotaria said.

According to the Ambassador, Georgia is interested in developing exports and imports. "We are interested in setting up joint companies both in Georgia and Belarus, using all the opportunities and cooperation areas. Tourism is one of the most active areas of cooperation. The number of Belarusian tourists to Georgia has soared by 60-70% in the past year," the Georgian diplomat said. David Kotaria also said that Georgia is interested in developing its national brands on the Belarusian market. Thus, one of the most recognizable brands of Georgia in Belarus is Borjomi.

David Kotaria expressed confidence that the Belarusian embassy in Georgia would add a powerful impetus to further development of relations between the two countries.

The second festival of Georgian culture will take place as part of the Belarusian-Georgian long-standing cooperation in the Upper Town of the Belarusian capital on 27 August. During this gastronomic event Georgian chefs will offer cooking master-classes to Minskers. A food court will be organized to feature about 20 restaurants. Visitors will be invited to taste authentic dishes of Georgia.

Source: Belta.by