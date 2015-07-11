Belarus gets observer status in Shanghai Cooperation Organization

UFA. KAZINFORM - Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) adopted a number of decisions aimed at expanding the organization. Among them was the decision to grant Belarus the observer status in the organization, according to BelTA.

The leaders also signed a decision to initiate the procedure for the admission of India and Pakistan to the SCO. The status of dialogue partner was given to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Nepal.

The SCO development strategy until 2025 was adopted at the summit in Ufa. The document stresses that the SCO countries "respect the right to choose the path of political, economic, social and cultural development taking into account the historical experience and national specificities of every state, assist the inter-civilizational dialogue, promote common peace, progress and harmony, are guided by the principles of non-interference in internal affairs, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the SCO member states and do not support the use of unilateral coercive measures without the approval of the UN Security Council."

"The SCO is not directed against other states and international organization. The member states reaffirm the adherence to the principle enshrined in the SCO Charter of preventing all illegitimate acts directed against the SCO interests," reads the SCO development strategy approved by the leaders of the member countries of the international organization.