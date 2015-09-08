Belarus’ Grodno to host meeting of Eurasian Economic Union PMs

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday will attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the Belarusian city of Grodno.

"The agenda includes issues of coordinated industrial policy within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), measures to ensure macroeconomic and financial stability, to form a common market of services, development of relations with foreign countries and international organization," the press service of the Russsian government said.

The meeting is expected to yield an agreement on coordinated actions to protect rights to intellectual property and an agreement on the implementation in 2015-2016 of a pilot project on marking of goods with identification marks, the press service said.

While in Grodno, Medvedev is planned to have a number of bilateral meetings with heads of government from member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union.

On Monday, Belarus' First Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Mikhnevich said the agenda of the September 8 meeting of the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers, Dmitry Medvedev and Andrei Kobyakov, would include "economic issues, our bilateral agreements, the role of the Union State in these processes." In his words, the draft agreement on the deployment of a Russian air base in Belarus was beyond the agenda. "This subject is not on the agenda," he told TASS.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) is an international economic integration association of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. The Intergovernmental Council of EEU heads of government is a key governing body of the Union, which is tasked to ensure implementation and control over the realization of the Union treaty and decisions of the Supreme Council of the presidents. The Intergovernmental Council meets as and when necessary, at least once every three months. The previous meeting of the EEU prime ministers was held in late May in Kazakhstan's Burabai.