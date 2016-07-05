Belarus' Guminsky meets with Georgia President, OSCE PA Secretary General

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The 25th session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has completed in Tbilisi, BelTA learned from the press service of the House of Representatives.

"Partaking in the session was a parliamentary delegation of Belarus led by Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly Viktor Guminsky. Viktor Guminsky met with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella.

The Belarusian delegation also held a number of bilateral meetings with foreign MPs," said the House of Representatives. The Belarusian parliamentary delegation took an active part in the development of documents of the session. "Belarus' proposals and amendments have been included into the final documents," the press service noted.

The Tbilisi Declaration was adopted at the session. The document highlights such themes as the development of efficient responsive measures to crises and conflicts, migration and refugees' rights, the fight against violence and discrimination, corruption, prevention of sexual abuse of children and trafficking in human beings, the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl accident.



The OSCE PA leadership elections took place on the final day of the session. Christine Muttonen (Austria) was elected OSCE PA President, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.