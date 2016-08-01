  • kz
    Belarus harvests 3 million tonnes of grain

    14:51, 01 August 2016
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - As of 1 August Belarus has harvested more than 3 million tonnes of grain crops, the Agriculture and Food Ministry informed.

    Minsk Oblast is the leader with 821,700 tonnes of grain so far. Gomel Oblast has harvested 676,400 tonnes, Brest Oblast and Grodno Oblast - 622,900 tonnes and 411,200 tonnes of grain respectively. Mogilev Oblast has harvested 381,500. Vitebsk Oblast has cropped 171,500 tonnes. 

    So far, 40.5% (895,500 hectares) of the areas under crops have been harvested in Belarus.

    The average yield makes up 34.4 centners per hectare.

    Belarusian agrarians have delivered 192,700 tonnes of grain as part of public procurement contracts, or 18% of the plan, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

