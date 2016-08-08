Belarus harvests 4m tonnes of grain, with Minsk Oblast among leaders

VITEBSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus has cropped more than 4 million tonnes of grain, with Minsk Oblast leading in this year's harvest campaign, BelTA has learned.

The harvest campaign in Belarus has entered its completion stage, with the total grain crops harvested so far exceeding 4.39 million tonnes, i.e. 57% of the cropped areas. "We have been recently harvesting more than 300,000 tonnes per day. We need some two weeks to complete. By 20 August the harvesting campaign will be over," Deputy Agriculture and Food Minister of Belarus Vladimir Grakun explained.

Minsk Oblast has cropped almost 1.2 million tonnes so far. Minsk Oblast is followed by Brest and Gomel Oblasts which need to crop less than 200,000 tonnes to reach 1 million tonnes. Mogilev Oblast has harvested 535,000. Vitebsk Oblast has cropped less than 300,000 tonnes, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.