  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Belarus harvests 5 million tonnes of grain

    14:18, 09 August 2016
    Photo: None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - As of 9 August Belarus has harvested more than 5 million tonnes of grain crops, the Agriculture and Food Ministry informed.

    Minsk Oblast is the leader with 1.4 million tonnes of grain so far. Gomel Oblast has harvested 912,900 tonnes, Brest Oblast - over 1 million tonnes, Grodno Oblast - 808,100 tonnes. Mogilev Oblast has cropped 639,600 and Vitebsk Oblast - 377,600 tonnes.

    So far, 67.2% (1.485 million hectares) of the areas sown with grain crops have been harvested in Belarus.

    The average yield makes up 34.7 centners per hectare.

    Belarusian agrarians have delivered 585,800 tonnes of grain as part of public procurement contracts, or 53.9% of the plan, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

    Tags:
    Belarus Harvest Events Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!