Belarus harvests 5 million tonnes of grain

MINSK. KAZINFORM - As of 9 August Belarus has harvested more than 5 million tonnes of grain crops, the Agriculture and Food Ministry informed.

Minsk Oblast is the leader with 1.4 million tonnes of grain so far. Gomel Oblast has harvested 912,900 tonnes, Brest Oblast - over 1 million tonnes, Grodno Oblast - 808,100 tonnes. Mogilev Oblast has cropped 639,600 and Vitebsk Oblast - 377,600 tonnes.



So far, 67.2% (1.485 million hectares) of the areas sown with grain crops have been harvested in Belarus.



The average yield makes up 34.7 centners per hectare.



Belarusian agrarians have delivered 585,800 tonnes of grain as part of public procurement contracts, or 53.9% of the plan, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.