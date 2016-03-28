Belarus hopes for fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan in SCO

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus hopes for fruitful cooperation with Kazakhstan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov said as he met with newly-appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Koishybayev, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Taking into account the observer status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia which Belarus got in 2015, the Belarusian side expressed hope for fruitful cooperation in these organizations," the press service noted.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation and cooperation prospects in a number of areas. A special emphasis was laid on the need to renew the legal framework of the bilateral cooperation. The sides agreed to develop a new roadmap of bilateral trade and economic cooperation for 2017-2018 and intensify the preparations to sign five bilateral interstate agreements which are currently at the stage of coordination.

The participants of the meeting took note of the importance to hold the next meeting of the Belarus-Kazakhstan intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation which is due to take place in Belarus in spring 2016.

With a view to intensify cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries representatives of Kazakhstan received a draft project of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Kazakhstan for 2016-2017. The parties exchanged opinions on the ways to enhance the efficiency of the activity of the CIS organizations, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.