Belarus hosting international literature forum

GRODNO. KAZINFORM - An international conference of literary critics will run in Grodno from 19 to 21 September, BelTA learnt from the press service of the Yanka Kupala State University of Grodno.

The Grodno university hosts the international forum on literature and poetry every second year. The conference entitled as Cooperation of literatures in the world literary process. Problems of Academic and Historical Poetics is the 16th to be held and will be divided into to stages. Grodno will host the first stage, while the second will take place in Bialystok, Poland on 22-24 September. The organizing committee of the conference has comprised doctors of sciences from Russia, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, Hungary, the Czech Republic. At least 130 people are expected to attend the event. 60 of them are foreign participants. Reports during the three-day forum will be also presented by Grodno postgraduates - literary critics and language experts, philosophers, culture experts and historians.

Literary critics will discuss cultural and national time models and their reflection in literature and language; influence of the eternity-history-routine categories on the mentality and behavior of the person. The second part of the forum will feature such popular genres as apocalypses, prophesies, fantasies.



"The forum has gained wide scientific recognition and enjoys a high international rating and authority," said representatives of the Grodno university, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.