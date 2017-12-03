Belarus in favor of transport corridors, digital lines to connect EAEU, SCO

SOCHI. KAZINFORM Belarus is in favor of creating transcontinental transport corridors and digital lines to connect countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov made the statement during the session of the SCO Heads of Government Council in Sochi, Russia on 1 December, BelTA reports.

Andrei Kobyakov said: "As promising avenues of multilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation between the EAEU and the SCO we consider the establishment of transcontinental transport corridors, including their transport, energy, communication, and customs components." The coupling of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the Eurasian Economic Union can be one of the key forms of this cooperation. A lot has already been done within the framework of the China-Belarus industrial park Great Stone for implementing the project.

Belarus believes it is important to implement multilateral projects in the sphere of digital technologies, in particular, transcontinental transport corridors should be accompanied by digital lines. "A powerful IT cluster has been created in Belarus. Its potential can be used to secure more effective cooperation of the SCO member states. We are open to broad interaction with the partners for the sake of implementing joint projects together with Belarus' Hi-Tech Park, the State Science and Technology Committee, and Belarusian companies," said Andrei Kobyakov.

Belarus also suggests more actively inviting scientists to help develop new avenues and concepts for the region's economic development. The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is ready to join this work.