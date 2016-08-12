Belarus in final stage of Tank Biathlon contest during International Army Games 2016

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarusian team will take part in the final stage of the relay race event of the Tank Biathlon contest that will be held as part of the International Army Games 2016, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

The final race of the Tank Biathlon contest will take place in the Alabino exercise area, Moscow Oblast on 13 August. Belarus is one of the four top teams and will have to compete with Kazakhstan, China, and Russia. The Belarusian team was in the lead in all the semifinal races and set the contest's record by hitting over 85% of the targets after two stages of the contest.

Prior to the final stage the team will have to switch the tank's weapons to normal combat and examine the technical status of all the components and aggregates.



The International Army Games 2016 are scheduled to take place in Russia and Kazakhstan on 30 July - 13 August. This year's Games have gathered 120 teams from 19 countries of Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. As many as 20 exercise areas are used for the Games. Over 3,000 military personnel and over 350 combat vehicles and units of military hardware have turned up for the Games. The International Army Games 2016 feature 23 contests, including ten contests arranged for the first time, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.