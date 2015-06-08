Belarus in talks with UN over observer status for EEU
"Belarus, with an active participation of the member states, is working on the issue of obtaining an observer status for the Eurasian Economic Union in the United Nations and adopting the resolution of the UN General Assembly on cooperation between the UN and the EEU," Vladimir Makei said.
According to the minister, Belarus was the first to take up the presidency in the EEU. Belarus has been set forth a task to not only offer a relevant action plan but lay down the foundation of the presidency traditions in the EEU. "Our proposals are pragmatic. Among the key issues is the implementation of the coordinated industrial policy, export development, industrial cooperation, import substitution, joint investment projects, and the development of the services sector," Vladimir Makei stressed. The minister took note of a constructive approach to Belarus' proposals both from the Eurasian Economic Commission and the EEU member states. In turn, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the efforts of Minsk in the capacity of the presidency in the EEU.