Belarus Institute to find obstacles in EEU internal markets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission and the Institute of System Research in Agroindustrial Complex of NAS of Belarus have signed an agreement on research work for development of a methodology of institutional analysis of the segments of the Eurasian Economic Union internal markets.

The Institute will spot the barriers, withdrawals and restrictions and define how they impact the internal markets of the Union and analyze the dynamics of goods turnover and transaction costs. Also the Institute will carry out a pilot research of one of the segments of the internal market of the EEU based on the developed methodology.

"Cooperation with the Institute of system research is important in order to ensure objective and independent assessment of functioning of the internal markets of the Union", Director of the Department of Internal Markets of the EEC - Ilya Cherniy said. "It will also allow to predict the effects of removing the obstacles blocking the movement of goods, services, capital and manpower.

Director of the Institute of System Research Alexander Shpak underlined that interaction of the Commission and Institute will ensure more effective use of the potential of integration within the EEU and increase goods turnover between the Union countries. The research work includes two stages. The final stage will be complete in April 2017.