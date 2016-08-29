  • kz
    Belarus interested in closer cooperation with Moldova

    18:59, 29 August 2016
    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has sent greetings to Moldova President Nicolae Timofti as the country celebrates Independence Day, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

    "Belarus is a reliable friend of Moldova and is ready to do its best to promote interstate cooperation," the message of greetings reads.

    The head of state noted that Belarus-Moldova cooperation relies not only on the friendly relations between the two nations, but also on the resolution of the two states to deepen all-round ties.

    Kazinform refers to Belta.by

