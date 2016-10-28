Belarus interested in construction of road from Kazakhstan to Bryansk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarusian specialists may participate in construction of the "Meridian" road route from Kazakhstan to Bryansk which will be 2 thousand km long. Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Anatoly Kalinin said so to journalists after the meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak in Moscow, Belta informs.

According to Anatoly Kalinin, the arrangement between Belavtodor and Russian contract giver has been already made.

"We have voiced today that we will support this project on the Government level and create the conditions for Byelorussian companies to be involved in the project for three years of its execution", he said.

The Belarusian Deputy Minister also said that the Russian party has highly appraised the Belarusian projects of concrete road construction. According to him, Belarusian specialists are going to be in demand due to their special vehicles and experience.