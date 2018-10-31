Belarus interested in new joint ventures with Kazakhstan

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus is interested in setting up new joint ventures with Kazakhstan. Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus Mikhail Myasnikovich made the statement as he met with a Kazakh parliament delegation led by the head of the upper chamber Qassym-Jomart Toqayev, BelTA has learned.

According to Mikhail Myasnikovich, the joint assembly enterprises, which operate in Kazakhstan now, are insufficient. "We may need some mutual state support measures, certain preferences to provide support at the start," said the head of the upper chamber of the Belarusian parliament. He added that the matter should be looked into.



Eight joint ventures operate in Kazakhstan at present to assemble Belarusian vehicles, machines, and equipment, including those made by BelAZ, MTZ, Gomselmash, MAZ, and Bobruiskagromash.



Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that Belarus and Kazakhstan should secure a trade turnover of at least $1 billion in 2020. Tapping into the potential of interregional cooperation may be advised for reaching this goal.



Mikhail Myasnikovich also mentioned that Kazakhstan plays a key role in implementing China's Belt and Road initiative, which is a powerful and global project. "In this regard we are strongly interested in putting some work into the northern branch," said Mikhail Myasnikovich.



Mikhail Myasnikovich and Qassym-Jomart Toqayev discussed the matter of the parliamentary dimension of the Eurasian Economic Union. Mikhail Myasnikovich said: "When the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty was signed, it was definitely viewed as an economic union. Time has passed since then. Approaches have taken shape. It may be advisable to add a parliamentary dimension to the treaty. We have to very seriously work on forming the relevant legal base, unify and harmonize the legislation in order to avoid all kinds of barriers and hindrances."



According to Qassym-Jomart Toqayev, Belarus-Kazakhstan cooperation is a model to follow for a number of countries. "We have no common border, nevertheless, trade relations evolve rather successfully. I support the idea of reaching the $1 billion trade volume. We've seen an increase in the import of Belarusian merchandise to the Kazakh market. We believe it is a positive phenomenon," he said.



Qassym-Jomart Toqayev added that Belarusian mechanical engineering products, light industry products, and furniture sell well in Kazakhstan. Nevertheless, in his opinion, trade opportunities have not been exhausted. It is necessary to find new cooperation avenues.



The sides also expressed mutual gratitude for attention to ethnic Belarusians and Kazakhs, who live and work in Kazakhstan and Belarus.

In 2017 Belarus-Kazakhstan trade totaled $690.8 million, 64.8% up from 2016. In January-September 2018 Belarus-Kazakhstan trade totaled $610.5 million, 44% up from the same period of last year. In this period Belarus' export amounted to $539.2 million (45.8% up), with import at $71.3 million (31.3% up), Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.