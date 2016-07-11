Belarus-Iran commission on sci-tech cooperation to sit in Minsk in July

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The 6th meeting of the Belarusian-Iranian joint commission on sci-tech cooperation will take place in Minsk in July, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Belarus Mohammad Reza Sabouri said in an interview with BelTA.

The diplomat believes that sci-tech ties are vital for all-round cooperation between Belarus and Iran. "Iran has made great headway in science and technology over the past two decades. The country's rankings in the world have considerably improved in what regards scientific research results. Access to global nuclear technology, nanotechnologies and stem cells can be cited as a good example. In the area of nanotechnologies Iran is ranked seventh worldwide and holds the top position in Middle East. At present Iran has more than 100 research centers that produce stem cells, liver and cartilage cells that are actively used in medicine. Belarus can also boast its significant scientific and technological potential which can be used by our scientists. A technology exchange is very important," the Ambassador said.



Mohammad Reza Sabouri stressed that sci-tech relations between Iran and Belarus have been one of the most rapidly developing for about 20 years. Over the last ten years the countries have been conducting meetings of the joint Belarusian-Iranian commission on sci-tech cooperation every second year. The 6th meeting which is due to take place in Minsk will focus on new aspects of cooperation. The Iranian side expects that Iran's present-day scientific experience will be in demand taking into account strategic approaches of the Belarusian government to the implementation of scientific knowledge to the country's economy. He also hopes that Belarus, in turn, will share its scientific developments.



The Ambassador also said that the removal of sanctions against Iran has opened up new opportunities for the development of bilateral ties. "As you know, the unfounded sanctions of the United States and West against our country have been lifted," said the diplomat.



He also noted the important role of the Belarusian-Iranian commission for economic affairs in the strengthening of contacts between Belarus and Iran. "Currently, the two sides are implementing a roadmap to promote cooperation and also various bilateral agreements aimed primarily at increasing mutual trade. We see that the exchange of delegations and business between the two countries has increased. The parties are actively participating in exhibitions; businessmen are interested in promoting their products to each other's markets," the Ambassador said.



"Having a good manufacturing potential the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its readiness to develop cooperation with Belarus. We expect even more activity from Belarusian companies in terms of establishing cooperation with Iranian partners. Today we have a very good opportunity, and we must use it," Mohammad Reza Sabouri said, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.