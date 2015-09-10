Belarus is ready to become gateway to EEU for European partners

MILAN. KAZINFORM - Belarus is ready to become a gateway to the Eurasian Economic Union for European partners, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Guryanov said at the panel discussion "Belarus: European partner - Eurasian market" on 9 September, BelTA has learned.

Alexander Guryanov stressed that Belarus keeps to the principle of integration of integrations. When it joined the union, Belarus did not fence itself off from other partners. "We try to be a gateway to the EEU, including for our partners from Europe. When assessing the laws that are in force in the Eurasian Economic Union, businessmen should not be afraid that the rules of the game established by the legislation are not consistent with the existing practice," Alexander Guryanov said.

"The main advantage of the integration within the EEU is the elimination of barriers to free movement of goods, services, capital, and workforce. Not all the approaches have been unified yet and not all the processes run smoothly. Nevertheless, the integration is progressing and the partners listen to each other. It is not that one country sets the rules of the game. The rules are developed by the Eurasian Economic Commission that takes into account the interests of all parties," Alexander Guryanov added.

The panel discussion "Belarus: European partner - Eurasian market" was held at the Milan Stock Exchange on 9 September. Partaking in the event were around 250 Belarusian and Italian businessmen and government officials, BelTA reports. Photo: belta.by