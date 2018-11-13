Belarus joins SCO Agreement on International Road Transportation

MINSK. KAZINFORM Belarus has joined the SCO Agreement on International Road Transportation, BelTA learned from the Belarusian embassy in China.

"The agreement between the governments of the SCO member states to create favorable conditions for international road transportation of 12 September 2014 came into force for Belarus, which has an observer status in the organization, on 11 November.



One of the main requirements for joining the agreement was to secure consent from all the SCO member states," the diplomatic mission said.



Belarus is the first non-SCO member to have completed the procedure for accession to this agreement. The Transport and Communications Ministry is in charge of the execution of the document. The document is designed to improve road transport between the SCO countries, eliminate the existing barriers in international road transport and to create favorable conditions for international road transport in the SCO region.