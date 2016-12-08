Belarus-Kazakhstan Business Cooperation Council to resume work in 2017

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The Belarus-Kazakhstan Business Cooperation Council will resume work in 2017, BelTA learned from Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vladimir Ulakhovich during the international science and practice conference held on 7 December on the occasion of the 25th anniversary since Kazakhstan gained independence.

Vladimir Ulakhovich said: "A summit of the heads of the chambers of commerce and industry of the CIS states took place in Astana, Kazakhstan three weeks ago. We and our Kazakh partners agreed that we will hold a session of the business cooperation council in 2017 in a new manner."



The Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry remarked that representatives of the business circles of Belarus and Kazakhstan actively and constructively cooperate in various expert bodies and workgroups of the Eurasian Economic Commission. "It is very important and essential work because ministers of the Eurasian Economic Commission and ministers of our countries listen to us," he explained.



Vladimir Ulakhovich added that Kazakhstan is busy developing its production sector now, with massive efforts channeled into industrialization. "Belarus acts as an important partner in this regard because we have preserved mechanical engineering clusters and there are a number of enterprises that can act as partners for the development of joint industrial manufacturing projects," pointed out the Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



Belarus is also interested in Kazakhstan's experience of creating the national entrepreneurship chamber, which is supposed to include all the commercial entities as members. "We have nothing like that for now, but we closely monitor the development of the situation in Kazakhstan," noted Vladimir Ulakhovich, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.