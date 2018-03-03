Belarus-Kazakhstan cultural and educational center opens in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A Belarus-Kazakhstan cultural and educational center opened in the Maksim Tank Belarusian State Pedagogical University (BSPU) in Minsk on 2 March, BelTA has learned.

"Opening the Belarus-Kazakhstan center is the logical continuation of the interaction between BSPU and Gumilev Eurasian National University. The center will help expand the cooperation in education and science, promote national cultures, develop scientific and creative potential of teachers and students," the Belarusian university rector Alexander Zuk said during the opening ceremony.





He also talked about the projects that will be implemented at the cultural and educational center. "Our countries share common history. We fought together against the fascist invaders during the Great Patriotic War. The center is expected to implement the join scientific and educational project ‘Natives of Kazakhstan in the partisan movement in Belarus during the Great patriotic War'. We will set up a joint search party," the rector said.





Alexander Zhuk handed the archival documents about the Kazakhstani defenders of Belarus over to the pro-rector of the Eurasian National University Asemgul Moldazhanova. The documents were found by students of the Department of History of the Belarusian State Pedagogical University in the National Archives of Belarus.





Another joint project is called Belarusian Nationals in the Development of Wildlands. "Representatives of all the USSR states took part in this large-scale work, including our teachers. I think it will be an important joint project," said the rector of the Belarusian State Pedagogical University. The agreement to set up the Belarus-Kazakhstan cultural and educational center was made by the rectors of the Belarusian State Pedagogical University and the Eurasian National University in November 2017, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.