Belarus, Kazakhstan develop cooperation in media sector

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan are developing cooperation in the mass media sector, BelTA learned from the Information Ministry.

"Last year during the official visit of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Belarus, Information Minister of Belarus Alexander Karlyukevich and Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the mass media. The document has already taken effect," the ministry said.



The agreement provides for further development of cooperation between information agencies, and also organizations engaged in the production and distribution of mass media, the exchange of media, print and audiovisual materials about Belarus and Kazakhstan. In accordance with the agreement, each of the parties shall provide the necessary assistance to journalists, photographers, TV and publishing groups sent by media editorial offices of one of the parties for the implementation of professional activities on the territory of the other party, BelTA reports.