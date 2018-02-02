Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in ICT

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus' Communication and Informatization Minister Sergei Popkov met with Kazakhstan's Information and Communications Minister Dauren Abayev, BelTA learned from the website of the Belarusian ministry.

"During the meeting the parties reviewed the status and prospects for the further development of bilateral cooperation in the field of communication and information and the digital interaction within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union," the ministry informed, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.