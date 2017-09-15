Belarus, Kazakhstan discuss military-technical cooperation prospects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The current state and prospects of military-technical cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan were discussed at the 8th meeting of the subcommission on military and technical cooperation of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation led by Kazakhstan Deputy Defense Minister Mayor General Talgat Zhanzhumenov in Astana, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan informs.

The Belarusian part of the subcommission was headed by Deputy Chairman of the State Military and industrial Committee Dmitry Pantus. The parties discussed the development of defense and industrial companies of the two countries and signed a protocol that formalized bilateral decisions and intentions.

Taking part in the work of the subcommission were representatives of the Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry of Kazakhstan and also other government bodies and companies of the defense and industrial complex of Kazakhstan. The Belarusian delegation got familiar with the production capacities of the defense companies of Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering and Kazakhstan Aselsan Engineering, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .