Belarus, Kazakhstan encouraged to explore innovative projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan need to explore joint innovative projects, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Kazakhstan Anatoly Nichkasov said at a press conference in Astana.

"We could take up two or three new joint projects. These could be projects, for example, in pharmaceuticals. Kazakhstan and Belarus have the manufacturers who could cooperate. However, it is not that easy to manufacture a medicine. To be more precise, putting it on the market is difficult. This is a product that requires lengthy testing and acceptance on the market," the Belarusian ambassador said.

According to Ambassador Anatoly Nichkasov, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia could team up the within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and manufacture products for third countries. "These can be drones or joint research of outer space," said Anatoly Nichkasov. "We could join efforts for the benefit of our economies," he added. Anatoly Nichkasov noted that Belarusian producers actively cooperate with retailers and wholesalers in Kazakhstan. As Kazakhstan was gearing to host EXPO 2017 the volume of supplies from Belarus to Kazakhstan increased considerably, the diplomat noted.



The press conference with the participation of the Belarusian Ambassador to Kazakhstan was held in the run-up to the upcoming Belarus exhibition in Astana that will feature more than 70 companies representing various industries: machinery and petrochemicals, transport and logistics, agriculture and food, woodworking and light industry, information technology, tourism and others.



For example, OAO Gomselmash will roll out a joint Kazakh-Belarusian combine harvester Essil KZS-760. This model has a wide range of application. It can operate in harsh environments, for example, when harvesting hard-milling varieties with high moisture content, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .