Belarus, Kazakhstan mull over joint PPP project

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarus and Kazakhstan will consider the possibility of implementing a joint public-private partnership (PPP) project, Belarusian First Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Zaborovsky told media ahead of a training workshop on public-private partnership "PPP Development Regulation" (on the example of Kazakhstan's experience), BelTA has learned.

"Today we can see that Kazakhstan and Belarus may unite their efforts on the Eurasian platform for the joint projects, including infrastructure ones, to be implemented on the public-private partnership principles," noted Alexander Zaborovsky. In his words, during the workshop Kazakhstan will share its experience in PPP development.



According to Alexander Zaborovsky, projects in the Eurasian Economic Union are becoming more and more interesting for investors from three countries. That is why the second part of the workshop will highlight the introduction of the international infrastructure platform project management system into the work with PPP projects, including regional ones. "We present our opportunities through this platform to the whole world," the First Deputy Economy Minister stressed.



As for the interest of investors in the first PPP projects in Belarus, Alexander Zaborovsky noted that the process of adopting investment decisions has never been simple. Therefore, big projects will always have a partner from abroad. "However, not a single foreign partner will come to the market without finding a local partner. Even big foreign company seeks a domestic partner when it comes to the Belarusian market. It encourages our business to be competitive both on the regional and global level," he explained.



Alexander Zaborovsky believes that the most important thing today is to provide business with the PPP project implementation instrument. He stressed that Belarus applies a step by step approach. "We need a number of successful stories. It is the goal we have set. We would like our first projects to be implemented in a step-by-step manner and on acceptable terms for the both sides," he concluded, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.